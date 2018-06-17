A freakishly long forward with a developing skill set, Justin Jackson earned a combine invite last year but chose to return to school. The decision wound up backfiring somewhat: Jackson appeared in just 11 games as a sophomore before Maryland shut him down due to a torn labrum in his shooting shoulder. He has NBA-caliber tools, but teams have to evaluate how much of his struggles can be attributed to the injury while making sense of his prospects.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Jackson’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | DOB: 2/18/97 (21)

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

Strengths

• Off-the-charts length (7’3” wingspan, 8’11” standing reach) allows him to play bigger than 6’7”. Huge hands. Smooth athlete with a strong body. Physically similar to Kawhi Leonard.

• Some ability to switch and defend multiple positions. Willing to play physically and defend larger players. Has shown solid instincts as a rebounder and making plays on the ball, averaging 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per-36 for his career.

• Above-average ballhandler for his position. Comfortable on the perimeter. Straight-line driver with some passing ability. Still unlocking this part of his game.

Weaknesses

• Shot just 12 of 40 (25%) from three-point range as a sophomore after making 45 of 102 attempts (44%) as a freshman. Limited as more of a set shooter. Were his struggles due to the injury, or is there a larger issue?

• Not an above-the-rim type and also lacks a post-up game. Lacks great quickness and explosion. If the jumper doesn’t come, may have issues finding an offensive role.

• Overall feel can be so-so. Decision-making ability and consistency have come into question. Already 21.

Highlights

Comparison: James Johnson

Jackson’s physical profile and ball skills give him a chance to become a versatile contributor in the right system, but the adjustment curve may be steep.