An unheralded but steady all-around player, Kenrich Williams was a reliable floor presence over the course of his TCU career. He joined the Horned Frogs after a year of JUCO ball and took a medical redshirt for the 2015–16 season after having microfracture surgery on his knee. Williams bounced back athletically and production-wise and emerged as a potential draft sleeper given his advanced feel for the game.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Williams’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | DOB: 12/2/94 (23)

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

Strengths

• Unselfish player who embraces doing the dirty work. Above-average rebounder and willing defender. Knows exactly what his role is. Averaged 1.7 steals per-36 as a senior.

• Able to play either forward spot. Career 37.5% shooter from three. Handles it comfortably and is a willing ball-mover (career 3.0 assists per-36).

• Pass-dribble-shoot skill set is in demand. Had success running the pick-and-roll as a senior (1.048 points per possession, 89th percentile) Won’t be a big scorer but can help blend lineups.

Weaknesses

• Not an instinctive or aggressive scorer. Career 62.5% from the foul line casts some doubt on his jumper. Reliant on converting easy baskets and teammates creating open jumpers for him.

• Good but not great athlete. Average wingspan for his height may present a bigger obstacle as a rebounder. Has had multiple medical procedures on his knees.

• Overall lack of scoring impact could make it harder to warrant handing him minutes. May require the right type of pass-heavy system to maximize his talent.

Highlights

Comparison: Solomon Hill

Although he’s already 23, Williams’ array of skills and willingness to play a role give him a chance to stick in the league, provided his jump shot stays consistent.