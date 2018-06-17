2018 NBA Draft: Kenrich Williams Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Kenrich Williams go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 17, 2018

An unheralded but steady all-around player, Kenrich Williams was a reliable floor presence over the course of his TCU career. He joined the Horned Frogs after a year of  JUCO ball and took a medical redshirt for the 2015–16 season after having microfracture surgery on his knee. Williams bounced back athletically and production-wise and emerged as a potential draft sleeper given his advanced feel for the game.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Williams’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | DOB: 12/2/94 (23)
Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

Strengths

Unselfish player who embraces doing the dirty work. Above-average rebounder and willing defender. Knows exactly what his role is. Averaged 1.7 steals per-36 as a senior.

Able to play either forward spot. Career 37.5% shooter from three. Handles it comfortably and is a willing ball-mover (career 3.0 assists per-36).

Pass-dribble-shoot skill set is in demand. Had success running the pick-and-roll as a senior (1.048 points per possession, 89th percentile) Won’t be a big scorer but can help blend lineups.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

Not an instinctive or aggressive scorer. Career 62.5% from the foul line casts some doubt on his jumper. Reliant on converting easy baskets and teammates creating open jumpers for him.

Good but not great athlete. Average wingspan for his height may present a bigger obstacle as a rebounder. Has had multiple medical procedures on his knees.

Overall lack of scoring impact could make it harder to warrant handing him minutes. May require the right type of pass-heavy system to maximize his talent.

Highlights

Comparison: Solomon Hill

Although he’s already 23, Williams’ array of skills and willingness to play a role give him a chance to stick in the league, provided his jump shot stays consistent.

