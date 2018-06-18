2018 NBA Draft: Aaron Holiday Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Aaron Holiday go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 18, 2018

The younger brother of veteran NBA guards Jrue and Justin Holiday, Aaron took a big step forward at UCLA as a junior and solidified his worth as a prospect. Able to play the point full-time with Lonzo Ball out of the picture, Holiday evolved in a major way as the Bruins’ primary scorer and playmaker. He supplies a level of toughness and scoring ability with the ball in his hands.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Holiday’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | DOB: 9/30/96 (21)
Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG

Strengths

• Capable ballhandler and playmaker who works best using a high ball screen and playing in transition. Advances the ball with the pass. Good feel for the game.

• Career 42% shooter from three. Shoots comfortably off the dribble and catch. Took over games at times last season with his jumper.

• Will scrap defensively. Punches above his weight through effort. Career 1.4 steals per-36.

• Family works in his favor from intangibles standpoint. Has spent time around the NBA and has a blueprint for what it takes to succeed.

Weaknesses

• Not an elite athlete. Good but not great first step can limit him as an isolation player. Doesn’t project clearly as someone who will get into the paint and finish.

• Can be turnover-prone. Sometimes falls into stretches of frustration where mistakes can compound.

• Gives up size when matched up on a bigger guard. One-position defender. Has to split the difference with his toughness, which could still pose a real problem at the NBA level and could limit him to a backup role.

Highlights

Comparison: Trey Burke

Don’t expect Holiday to become a superstar, but he has the chops to carve out a substantial career leading a team’s second unit.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)