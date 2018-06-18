The younger brother of veteran NBA guards Jrue and Justin Holiday, Aaron took a big step forward at UCLA as a junior and solidified his worth as a prospect. Able to play the point full-time with Lonzo Ball out of the picture, Holiday evolved in a major way as the Bruins’ primary scorer and playmaker. He supplies a level of toughness and scoring ability with the ball in his hands.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Holiday’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | DOB: 9/30/96 (21)

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG

Strengths

• Capable ballhandler and playmaker who works best using a high ball screen and playing in transition. Advances the ball with the pass. Good feel for the game.

• Career 42% shooter from three. Shoots comfortably off the dribble and catch. Took over games at times last season with his jumper.

• Will scrap defensively. Punches above his weight through effort. Career 1.4 steals per-36.

• Family works in his favor from intangibles standpoint. Has spent time around the NBA and has a blueprint for what it takes to succeed.

Weaknesses

• Not an elite athlete. Good but not great first step can limit him as an isolation player. Doesn’t project clearly as someone who will get into the paint and finish.

• Can be turnover-prone. Sometimes falls into stretches of frustration where mistakes can compound.

• Gives up size when matched up on a bigger guard. One-position defender. Has to split the difference with his toughness, which could still pose a real problem at the NBA level and could limit him to a backup role.

Highlights

Comparison: Trey Burke

Don’t expect Holiday to become a superstar, but he has the chops to carve out a substantial career leading a team’s second unit.