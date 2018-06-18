Collin Sexton is a divisive player, but inarguably has gifts as a scorer, oftentimes proving a load to stop at Alabama. He is known for his work ethic off the court and having an intense attitude toward basketball, maintaining that he does not use social media.

Although the public narrative surrounding his competitiveness helped mask his weaknesses on some level, Sexton is a highly talented prospect and is among the best guards available in the draft.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Sexton’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | DOB: 1/4/99 (19)

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

Strengths

• Knack for getting downhill, attacking the paint and finishing. Strong and unafraid of contact, drawing 7.6 fouls per-40 minutes. Finished in the 87th percentile as a pick-and-roll scorer (0.57 points per possession). Was mostly efficient while shouldering a major offensive load, using 32.8% of his team’s possessions.

• Has the ability to be a strong on-ball defender. Has quick feet and is tenacious when engaged.

• Enough of a jump shooter that he should be passable. Shot just 33.6% from behind the arc but 77.8% from the foul line. High shot volume and selection maybe a factor.

• When locked in, plays with a nasty streak, particularly when closing games. Unafraid of the moment.

Weaknesses

• Questionable playmaking instincts. Poor 1.28 assist-to-turnover ratio. Finished in just the 28th percentile of pick-and-roll passers (0.84 points per possession). Can make the correct read, but on whole didn’t make teammates better.

• Scoring efficiency could be an issue given streaky jumper and penchant for taking hero-ball shots. Tends to bury his head and drive to the rim.

• Has a reputation as a good defender and ballhawk, but totaled just 28 steals in 33 games. Could be attributable to major offensive workload, but effort waxes and wanes. Have yet to see him turn it on for an entire game, start to finish.

• Is he better suited long-term as a starter, or as a third guard who provides offensive punch?

Highlights

Comparison: Reggie Jackson

At his core Sexton is a bucket-getter, but he needs polish to become a true floor leader.