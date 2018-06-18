A breakout performance in the national championship game accelerated Donte DiVincenzo’s NBA trajectory exponentially. A broken foot limited him to just nine games as a true freshman and a medical redshirt. He thrived all season as a spark-plug off the Wildcats’ bench as a sophomore, and played his way into the first-round conversation with a strong showing at the draft combine.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down DiVincenzo's strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Strengths

• DiVincenzo is a deadly shooter, making 40.1% of attempts from deep last season and shooting 44% off the dribble according to Synergy Sports.

• Has enough playmaking and passing ability to spend time as a lead ballhandler. Villanova scored 1.106 points per possession when using DiVincenzo as a pick-and-roll ballhandler, per Synergy.

• Explosive athleticism, quickness and toughness should make him a capable perimeter defender. He’s a ballhawk in the passing lanes with terrific instincts.

Weaknesses

• DiVincenzo’s shooting, while potent, can be a little too erratic. He’ll have big performances but can also shoot himself out of games when he goes cold. Room for improvement.

• He’s old for a sophomore, which naturally brings questions about his upward trajectory. How much stronger can he get physically? Can he defend bigger wings?

• Spent most of his college career coming off the bench and not as a priority on opposing teams’ scouting reports. Will face an adjustment to tougher defenses.

Highlights

Read More

Villanova’s dominance proves the power of a well-built program (April 2018)

Comparison: Antonio Daniels

DiVincenzo projects as a hard-nosed rotation guy who plays both ends, with potential to take on more ballhandling responsibilities down the line.