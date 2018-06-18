2018 NBA Draft: Donte DiVincenzo Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  Where will Donte DiVincenzo go in the draft? The Crossover's Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 18, 2018

A breakout performance in the national championship game accelerated Donte DiVincenzo’s NBA trajectory exponentially. A broken foot limited him to just nine games as a true freshman and a medical redshirt. He thrived all season as a spark-plug off the Wildcats’ bench as a sophomore, and played his way into the first-round conversation with a strong showing at the draft combine.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down DiVincenzo's strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Strengths

DiVincenzo is a deadly shooter, making 40.1% of attempts from deep last season and shooting 44% off the dribble according to Synergy Sports.

Has enough playmaking and passing ability to spend time as a lead ballhandler. Villanova scored 1.106 points per possession when using DiVincenzo as a pick-and-roll ballhandler, per Synergy.

Explosive athleticism, quickness and toughness should make him a capable perimeter defender. He’s a ballhawk in the passing lanes with terrific instincts.

Weaknesses

DiVincenzo’s shooting, while potent, can be a little too erratic. He’ll have big performances but can also shoot himself out of games when he goes cold. Room for improvement.

He’s old for a sophomore, which naturally brings questions about his upward trajectory. How much stronger can he get physically? Can he defend bigger wings?

Spent most of his college career coming off the bench and not as a priority on opposing teams’ scouting reports. Will face an adjustment to tougher defenses.

Highlights

Comparison: Antonio Daniels

DiVincenzo projects as a hard-nosed rotation guy who plays both ends, with potential to take on more ballhandling responsibilities down the line.

