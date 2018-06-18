All things considered, Grayson Allen put together a noteworthy four-year career at Duke, helping spark a title win in 2015, later developing a bit of reputation for his on-court tripping antics, and now graduating as one of the better scorers in the history of the program. He’s a very good athlete, capable of making tough shots from distance and is extremely competitive, all of which make him an interesting candidate for a stabilizing backcourt role in the NBA.

Grayson Allen, G, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | DOB: 10/8/95 (22)

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

Strengths

• Capable of making difficult, body-control jump shots from long range. Career 38% shooter from three. Will be a threat to score on the perimeter.

• Some comfort level playing both guard spots. Good size for a combo. Good passer and can make plays in the pick-and-roll. Attacks closeouts well enough to keep defenses honest.

• Explosive leaper with a strong build. Projectable NBA-caliber athleticism should help him cut it on the defensive end, particularly knowing the effort will always be there.

• Good intangibles. Relentless approach to the game can be contagious. Has been in a wide variety of on-court situations and gotten better at channeling his emotions.

Weaknesses

• Not a creative scorer off the dribble. Relies on pull-up game and straight drives. Best when paired with a playmaker.

• On-ball defense is average at best. Has some issues getting around screens. Fine team defender with a good mentality but not the most quick laterally.

• How much can his skill set expand? Upside is probably capped given his age. For better or worse, you know what you’re getting.

Highlights

Comparison: Buddy Hield

Allen’s shooting range and ability to score at volume should mask enough of his defensive issues and help him find an NBA role as a supporting scorer.