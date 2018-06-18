2018 NBA Draft: Grayson Allen Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Grayson Allen go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 18, 2018

All things considered, Grayson Allen put together a noteworthy four-year career at Duke, helping spark a title win in 2015, later developing a bit of reputation for his on-court tripping antics, and now graduating as one of the better scorers in the history of the program. He’s a very good athlete, capable of making tough shots from distance and is extremely competitive, all of which make him an interesting candidate for a stabilizing backcourt role in the NBA.

Where will Allen go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Grayson Allen, G, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | DOB: 10/8/95 (22)
Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

Strengths

• Capable of making difficult, body-control jump shots from long range. Career 38% shooter from three. Will be a threat to score on the perimeter.

• Some comfort level playing both guard spots. Good size for a combo. Good passer and can make plays in the pick-and-roll. Attacks closeouts well enough to keep defenses honest.

• Explosive leaper with a strong build. Projectable NBA-caliber athleticism should help him cut it on the defensive end, particularly knowing the effort will always be there.

• Good intangibles. Relentless approach to the game can be contagious. Has been in a wide variety of on-court situations and gotten better at channeling his emotions.

Weaknesses

• Not a creative scorer off the dribble. Relies on pull-up game and straight drives. Best when paired with a playmaker.

• On-ball defense is average at best. Has some issues getting around screens. Fine team defender with a good mentality but not the most quick laterally.

• How much can his skill set expand? Upside is probably capped given his age. For better or worse, you know what you’re getting.

Highlights

Read More

Duke’s Allen embraces reduced scoring role (March 2017) 

How a childhood friendship helped Grayson Allen come of age (January 2016)

Comparison: Buddy Hield

Allen’s shooting range and ability to score at volume should mask enough of his defensive issues and help him find an NBA role as a supporting scorer.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)