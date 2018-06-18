2018 NBA Draft: Jalen Brunson Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Jalen Brunson go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 18, 2018

The son of former NBA player and coach Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson led Villanova to two national titles in three seasons as the Wildcats’ starting point guard. He earned a reputation as one of the smartest players in the country in the process and has won at every level of basketball so far.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Brunson’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | DOB: 8/31/96 (21)
Stats: 18.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.6 APG

Strengths

• Plays with almost unrivaled poise and high basketball IQ. Generated 1.097 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ballhandler last season.

• Brunson flourished as a scorer, boosting his three-point shooting to a 40.8% clip and dominating opposing guards in the post, averaging a ridiculous 1.208 ppp in those situations.

• Strong finisher around the basket, using either hand to finish among the trees and offset his size and athleticism disadvantage.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

• Brunson was officially listed at 6’3” but is visibly smaller. He doesn’t have an ideal build for the NBA, but has always been able to compensate with his skill and moxie.

• Limited athlete but uses excellent footwork to make up for lack of quickness and speed. Not extremely explosive getting into the paint.

• Physical limitations may hinder him on the defensive end, particularly against upper-tier NBA athletes. He’s a one-position defender given his size.

Highlights

Villanova’s dominance proves the power of a well-built program (April 2018)

Comparison: Derek Fisher

Brunson should be successful playing with poise and making good decisions, despite his limitations. If his shooting continues to blossom, Brunson will have a very long NBA career.

