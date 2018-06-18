The son of former NBA player and coach Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson led Villanova to two national titles in three seasons as the Wildcats’ starting point guard. He earned a reputation as one of the smartest players in the country in the process and has won at every level of basketball so far.

Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | DOB: 8/31/96 (21)

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.6 APG

Strengths

• Plays with almost unrivaled poise and high basketball IQ. Generated 1.097 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ballhandler last season.

• Brunson flourished as a scorer, boosting his three-point shooting to a 40.8% clip and dominating opposing guards in the post, averaging a ridiculous 1.208 ppp in those situations.

• Strong finisher around the basket, using either hand to finish among the trees and offset his size and athleticism disadvantage.

Weaknesses

• Brunson was officially listed at 6’3” but is visibly smaller. He doesn’t have an ideal build for the NBA, but has always been able to compensate with his skill and moxie.

• Limited athlete but uses excellent footwork to make up for lack of quickness and speed. Not extremely explosive getting into the paint.

• Physical limitations may hinder him on the defensive end, particularly against upper-tier NBA athletes. He’s a one-position defender given his size.

Highlights

Comparison: Derek Fisher

Brunson should be successful playing with poise and making good decisions, despite his limitations. If his shooting continues to blossom, Brunson will have a very long NBA career.