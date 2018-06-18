Miles Bridges shocked many by returning to school for his sophomore season after playing like a lottery pick as a freshman. Although scouts, media and fans began to nitpick his game, Bridges posted another successful campaign as a powerful tweener forward with a reliable three-point stroke.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Bridges’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 220 | DOB: 3/21/98 (20)

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.7 APG

Strengths

• A natural-born scorer, Bridges had success spotting up from deep, off screens and in isolation at the college level. He can be an athletic mismatch when correctly utilized.

• Solid rebounder for his height thanks to explosive leaping ability. Has a thick build that allows him to play bigger.

• Bridges athleticism really stands out given his stocky frame. He can play above the rim and power around defenders when he gets downhill. There’s little question he’s physically competent.

Weaknesses

• Bridges made 37.5% of his threes in college but connected on just 33.7% of his pull-up jumpers last season. He’s not a great creator off the dribble, and there’s real concern his isolation scoring won’t translate.

• While he averaged 2.4 assists per game in two college seasons, Bridges created just 0.67 points per possession passing out of pick-and-rolls last season, according to Synergy Sports.

• Where exactly Bridges, an average defender as is, matches up at the next level is a question that will likely need an answer very quickly. He’s built more like a shooting guard but may be best suited as an undersized four-man.

Highlights

Comparison: Jae Crowder

Bridges is a tweener who can benefit from the modern game’s positionless offense but needs to embrace more of a role-player mentality. He could find a niche as a secondary scorer but will need to commit on the defensive end.