Spurs forward Rudy Gay has declined h is player option to staywith the Spurs for the 2018-19 season and opted to become a free agent this summer, according to ESPN.

Gay joined the Spurs last summer after signing a two-year, $17-million package that included a player option to stay on for the second season. He turned down the $8.8 million salary to test free agency waters.

The 31-year-old veteran fulfilled a bench role during his season in San Antonio and averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 57 games. He averaged a career low of 21.6 minutes per game.

Gay has previously played for the Grizzlies, Kings and Raptors.

The Spurs also await a final decision from guard Danny Green, whose player option is worth $10 million.