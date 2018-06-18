Quickly
Wendell Carter Jr. wound up mildly overshadowed by fellow blue-chip recruit Marvin Bagley at Duke but just about as good from a statistical perspective in every way but scoring.
As a result he played more on the perimeter, adjusting nicely to being somewhat out of his comfort zone, and Carter’s all-around skill set makes him a safe choice in the eyes of scouts to have a productive NBA career.
The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Carter Jr.’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.
Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke | Freshman
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | DOB: 4/16/99 (19)
Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG
Strengths
• Developed offensive skill set, comfortable scoring with his back to the basket and finishing with either hand. Projectable, sound jump shooter (41.3% from three).
• Instinctive rebounder. Wide frame and long arms (7’3” wingspan, 9’0” standing reach).
• Competitive with an advanced feel. Finds spots in the defense for easy baskets. Plus passer. Adapted well to a supporting role next to Marvin Bagley.
• Strong positional shot-blocker (7.6% block rate). Good team defender. Likes physicality.
Weaknesses
• Lacks great quickness off the floor. Can have trouble finishing in traffic and when defense has time to get set. Underwhelming post-up scoring efficiency (0.753 points per possession).
• Lateral agility is average. May have issues defending in space in wide-open play. Probably needs to defend centers.
• Without elite athletic ability star upside may be capped, though he should be extremely serviceable regardless.
Highlights
Comparison: Elton Brand
Carter has all the ability to become a starting-caliber frontcourt player, and should benefit from operating with added space in the NBA.