2018 NBA Draft: Wendell Carter Jr. Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Wendell Carter Jr. go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 18, 2018

Wendell Carter Jr. wound up mildly overshadowed by fellow blue-chip recruit Marvin Bagley at Duke but just about as good from a statistical perspective in every way but scoring.

As a result he played more on the perimeter, adjusting nicely to being somewhat out of his comfort zone, and Carter’s all-around skill set makes him a safe choice in the eyes of scouts to have a productive NBA career.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Carter Jr.’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | DOB: 4/16/99 (19)
Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

Strengths

• Developed offensive skill set, comfortable scoring with his back to the basket and finishing with either hand. Projectable, sound jump shooter (41.3% from three).

• Instinctive rebounder. Wide frame and long arms (7’3” wingspan, 9’0” standing reach).

• Competitive with an advanced feel. Finds spots in the defense for easy baskets. Plus passer. Adapted well to a supporting role next to Marvin Bagley.

• Strong positional shot-blocker (7.6% block rate). Good team defender. Likes physicality.

Weaknesses

• Lacks great quickness off the floor. Can have trouble finishing in traffic and when defense has time to get set. Underwhelming post-up scoring efficiency (0.753 points per possession).

• Lateral agility is average. May have issues defending in space in wide-open play. Probably needs to defend centers.

• Without elite athletic ability star upside may be capped, though he should be extremely serviceable regardless.

Highlights

Comparison: Elton Brand

Carter has all the ability to become a starting-caliber frontcourt player, and should benefit from operating with added space in the NBA.

