Officer Who Tased Bucks' Sterling Brown Joked About Doing the Same Thing to J.R. Smith

The officer who tased Sterling Brown joked on Facebook about also tasing J.R. Smith.

By Jenna West
June 19, 2018

Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Milwaukee and the police department. The lawsuit revealed that one of the officers that tased Brown bragged about it on Facebook and later joked about tasing the Cavaliers' J.R. Smith.

"Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning!" the officer wrote on Facebook after Brown's arrest.

Brown, who was not charged in the case, was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot after police started to check on a vehicle that had occupied two handicapped parking spaces. He was taken to the ground by a group of officers before one tased him on the ground.

Brown was taken to jail but released. He showed up to the Bucks game that night with bruises on his face.

The Milwaukee police department released video of Brown's arrest in May and also released a statement admitting that some of the members involved in the incident "acted inappropriately."

Later in June, the same officer that tased Brown also joked also about tasing J.R. Smith after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers guard rebounded the ball with less than four seconds left in the game, dribbling out the clock rather than going for the win.

The officer wrote on Facebook, "I hope JR Smith double parks in Walgreens handicap Parkin spots when he's in Milwaukee!" after the game.

Brown's attorney, Mark Thomsen, filed the lawsuit in federal court, according to CBS News.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)