Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Milwaukee and the police department. The lawsuit revealed that one of the officers that tased Brown bragged about it on Facebook and later joked about tasing the Cavaliers' J.R. Smith.

"Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning!" the officer wrote on Facebook after Brown's arrest.

Brown, who was not charged in the case, was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot after police started to check on a vehicle that had occupied two handicapped parking spaces. He was taken to the ground by a group of officers before one tased him on the ground.

Brown was taken to jail but released. He showed up to the Bucks game that night with bruises on his face.

The Milwaukee police department released video of Brown's arrest in May and also released a statement admitting that some of the members involved in the incident "acted inappropriately."

Later in June, the same officer that tased Brown also joked also about tasing J.R. Smith after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers guard rebounded the ball with less than four seconds left in the game, dribbling out the clock rather than going for the win.

The officer wrote on Facebook, "I hope JR Smith double parks in Walgreens handicap Parkin spots when he's in Milwaukee!" after the game.

Brown's attorney, Mark Thomsen, filed the lawsuit in federal court, according to CBS News.