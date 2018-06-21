Watch: Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker Has Some Wild Conspiracies About Giants and Hitler

The former Miami guard believes in some interesting conspiracy theories.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 21, 2018

The Pandora's Box of NBA players revealing their wildest conspiracy theories is wide open and former Miami guard Lonnie Walker has just jumped out with some doozies.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver, Walker spoke about his favorite conspiracy theories. He starts off by speaking about a theory one of his friends has about all humans having been giants at some point.

That's right up there with Jordan Clarkson and his belief that humans used to have dinosaurs as pets. Maybe Clarkson and Walker's friends should get together to work out a more thorough breakdown of how these giant humans trained dinosaurs.

Walker had another theory though that is way less fun than everybody being giants and probably more head-scratching than Kyrie Irving's insistance on trying to start a discussion about whether or not the Earth is flat. (It's not. There's no discussion there.)

"One of my favorite ones is actually the whole (Adolf) Hitler thing, with him supposedly dying, him and his wife," Walker said. "Just that whole allegations. I just feel as a great powerful leader, there's no that way you were by yourself in a house where you died, or whatever it shall be. It just doesn't add up."

Walker went on to say that because of the amount of admiration Hitler had, and for some sick reason, still has among the worst people in society, that would be enough reason to not commit suicide. He also added that people still read Hitler's "poets."

Maybe if the majority of the world wasn't literally at war with Hitler at the time of his death, this idea would make a lot more sense. But the thought of the most wanted man and woman in the world escaping some of the most powerful militaries is a little out there.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)