There is something about playing point guard for the Cavaliers that makes people more comfortable sharing absurd scientific theories.

Jordan Clarkson is not here to say the Earth is flat (yet), but he does have an idea about how early humans interacted with dinosaurs and some questions about the moon landing.

On the latest episode of the "Road Trippin'" podcast, Clarkson appeared with teammate Larry Nance Jr. and explained his thoughts on prehistoric creatures and the Apollo 11 lunar mission. It all gets started around the 40-minute mark if you want to hear it all for yourself.

"This is gonna get a little crazy, alright, I'm gonna take y'all a little left on this one," Clarkson started to explain. "Y'all know how we have dogs and stuff right? So I think it was bigger people in the world before us, and the dinosaurs was they pets."

When asked by co-host DJ Montage about the size of these people, Clarkson responded "Oh, you look at a dinosaur. They got to be three times bigger than them."

So not only were dinosaurs domesticated in some sense of the word according to Clarkson, but there were also giant people in charge of making that happen.

Of course.

The same way some people today have a pitbull, some people before used to have a Tyrannosaurs Rex.

But Clarkson wasn't finished there. After DJ Montage was pressed by Nance and co-host Allie Clifton about not believing in dinosaurs​, Clifton asked Nance and Clarkson if there was anything they don't believe in.

"I don't believe when they went to the moon," Clarkson started.

"You think it was a conspiracy?" Nance questioned.

"I think they was in a studio in Hollywood and recorded that," Clarkson explained. "Straight up. I'm just being dead honest."

Clarkson added that the flag waving in space despite there being no wind in space was part of the basis of his conclusion that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin lied to us all.

"They gonna make the wind?" Clarkson asked. "They just needed something to believe in back then."

Clarkson also said he believes there are other beings on other planets, similar to people on Earth, and they are searching the universe for more life as well.

But to top it all off, Clarkson said he is not willing to discount the idea of mermaids because "there's so much stuff in the sea that we ain't never seen before."

"Bruh, we don't even know if dinosaurs is real—they probably down there just chilling," Clarkson started. "I'm saying, if some of them could be down just all the way in the bottom just chilling. And asleep or something. And waiting for the time to come out."

Nance did his best to fight Clarkson on his theories, mentioning the space shuttle as the possible cause for the flag waving and bringing up that sharks are also technically dinosaurs. However, it doesn't seem like he was changing Clarkson's mind in the slightest.

In case you were wondering, Clarkson said he majored in general studies while he was in college.