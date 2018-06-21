If you love 90s sitcoms and basketball, then Jimmy Fallon just created your new favorite show. Sort of.

Fallon had several top NBA draft prospects on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night to create the opener of the fictional show Play by Play.

Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Mikal Bridges, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Collin Sexton, Trae Young, Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. joined Fallon.

In Play by Play's opening sequence, the players act out a number of scenes you'd expect from 90s family sitcoms like fighting over the remote and ordering pizza. Young even cooks a basketball instead of a turkey.

The theme song's chorus promises "nothing's gonna stand in [their] way" after the draft.

The show gives off the same feel as classic 90s sitcoms like Step by Step and Family Matters. The living room in Play by Play even resembles the Matthews family's living room in Boy Meets World.

The NBA draft is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.