The 2018 NBA draft is here, which means the picks and rumors are sure to fly.

While the focus has been set on Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets kicked everything off when they traded Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets, receiving Timofey Mozgov and two future second-round picks in exchange.

With one deal under our belt, it's time to start the roundup of every trade from the 2018 NBA draft week, along with instant analysis and grades.

Hornets get: Timofey Mozgov, two second-round picks and cash

Nets get: Dwight Howard