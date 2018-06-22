LeBron James Free Agency Odds List Lakers, Cavaliers as Favorites

The Lakers, Cavaliers and Rockets round out James's top three on the list.

By Jenna West
June 22, 2018

Free agency is around the corner for the NBA, and rumors continue swirling over where LeBron James will play next season. According to the latest odds, the Lakers continue to be favored as James's landing spot.

The Lakers top the list from Bovada with 4/13 odds, while the Cavaliers are second on the list at 13/4. The Rockets round out the top three at 15/2 odds.

Eleven days ago, the Lakers were tabbed as early favorites with 7/4 odds. The 76ers were second on the list at 11/5, as the Rockets and Cavaliers sat behind them.

Here are the full odds:

Lakers - 4/13

Cavaliers - 13/4

Rockets - 15/2

76ers - 10/1

Celtics - 18/1

Spurs - 20/1

Clippers - 25/1

Knicks - 30/1

Heat - 40/1

James will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if he chooses to not select his $35.6 million option for the 2018-19 season. He has until June 29 to inform Cleveland of his decision.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said on Friday that he has established a "good dialogue" with James's management team ahead of the star's impending free agency.

