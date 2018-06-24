Sometimes superstar athletes are just like your dad.

LeBron James looked like the relatable father when he caught a recent game featuring his 13-year-old son, LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny.

So when his son almost pulled off a dunk, the elder James naturally had a great reaction and lucky for us, we got a glimpse of dad James.

Bronny James had Dad hype after his first in game dunk attempt! 👀👑🏝 pic.twitter.com/hnIHvQWEbn — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 24, 2018

The video even has James doing some dance moves, including a dab.

We can't wait to see the video of LeBron's reaction when Bronny makes the dunk.