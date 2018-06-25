Draft day has come and gone, and free agency rumors are starting to pick up steam.

On Thursday at the Barclays Center, the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton first overall to no surprise. The Kings drafted Marvin Bagley at No. 2 and the Hawks picked Luka Doncic before sending him to Dallas for Trae Young, who was selected at No. 5 overall. Jaren Jackson Jr. was picked at No. 4.

Now that the draft is over, the focus has shifted even more to free agency speculations. ​

NBA teams can negotiate with free agents starting midnight on July 1 and officially sign players to contracts after the moratorium ends on July 6 at noon ET.

• Clippers center DeAndre Jordan hasn’t made decision yet on whether to opt in or opt out of his contract. Jordan is due $24.1 million if he stays with Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Times)

• Knicks center Enes Kanter said he has made no decisions yet on whether to opt out of his contract. (SNY)

• The Suns are expected renounce rights to Alex Len and Elfrid Payton. (Arizona Republic)

• The Memphis Grizzlies have released forward Omari Johnson. (Yahoo! Sports)

• Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala has exercised his $5 million player option. (ESPN.com)