SI Obtains Lakers Script for Apparent Paul George Pitch

Are the Lakers making a play for Paul George? SI obtains free agency video script for potential pitch.

By Scooby Axson
June 25, 2018

The NBA free agency frenzy starts on July 1 and teams are gearing up to pitch several high profile free agents.

One of those potential free agents is Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, who can opt out of his $20.7 million contract, but must do so by Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among those teams thought to be vying for George's services.

NBA
NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

An apparent recruiting pitch was leaked to SI.com's Robin Lundberg and it is in form of a voiceover the Lakers plan on using with video.

The person recruited to do the voiceover was told that it should be "less Morgan Freeman/Denzel Washington, and more Jamie Foxx."

The pitch entitled "Two Dreams" makes hints about who the pitch is for.

The text reads:

When you were just a kid

In your room
Dreaming from Palmdale

We were dreaming too.

While you dreamt, we built - built for your arrival

And while we dreamt, you built too
Becoming one of the world's greatest.

Life's most powerful dream are the one we realize ourselves. 

The ones that turn us into legends.
That kid from Palmdale always knew it
Now the world will, too

Of course, George grew up in Palmdale, Calif. and played his college ball at Fresno State.

George, 28, averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 79 games this season for the Thunder.

