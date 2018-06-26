During a press conference Tuesday, Magic Johnson made it clear that if he can't bring in a top-level free agent soon, he will step down as president of basketball operations for the Lakers.

"It's going to be a two summer thing for the Lakers," Johnson said according to Bill Oram of The Athletic. "This summer and next summer. That's it. If I can't deliver, I'm going to step down myself. [Jeanie Buss] won't have to fire me, I'll step away from it because I can't do this job."

Johnson was hired as president of basketball operations in 2017 and has been helping to get Los Angeles in position to bring in top-level free agents by clearing enough cap space to offer multiple max contracts.

The Lakers are the betting favorites to land LeBron James in free agency this summer and are planning to make a strong push for Paul George. Additionally, they have contacted the Spurs about acquiring Kawhi Leonard, who can opt to become a free agent in 2019.

Although Johnson says he will step down if he can't deliver a big-name player, he also said he doesn't feel any pressure in free agency.

Magic Johnson reiterated he will not force anything in free agency and makes it very clear he isn’t feeling any pressure as he heads into this vital free agency. pic.twitter.com/h0NkBldSUw — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 26, 2018

Free agency gets started July 1.