Stephen A. Smith: LeBron James Texted Kevin Durant About Playing In Los Angeles

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith says LeBron texted Kevin Durant about playing in Los Angeles.

By Chris Chavez
June 28, 2018

LeBron James has until late Friday night to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers but rumors continue to swirl about his future. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith announced on First Take that he received two phone calls from people telling him that James texted to Kevin Durant about playing in Los Angeles.

"I don't know what Kevin Durant's response to him was," Smith added. "That is not the information that I got but I will tell you what I did hear is that behind the scenes, Kevin Durant was like 'Why would I do that? You know what? As far as I'm concerned, LeBron James is a big-time player what have you but the way I look at it, I should be percieved as the best in the world. I'm the reigning two-time champion. I'm the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP. Why would I think about doing something like that?'' 

Watch Smith's comments below:

The Lakers reportedly are looking to trade for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard in hopes that it would land a top free agent commitment from the James or Paul George. James has not ruled out a return to Cleveland. The Cavaliers have also inquired about Leonard.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)