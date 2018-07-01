Grades: Glenn Robinson III, Fred Van Vleet, Ed Davis Come Off Board on Quality Deals

Quickly

  • There’s been plenty of room to secure value on the free agent market. Three deals stand out among the more intelligent, less-lucrative early agreements thus far.
By Jeremy Woo
July 01, 2018

While many teams with cap space have been active spenders in the first 24 hours of free agency, there’s been plenty of room to secure value on the market. Three deals stand out among the more intelligent, less-lucrative early agreements thus far. The Raptors retaining Fred Van Vleet for two-years and $18 million, the Nets bringing in veteran rebounder Ed Davis on a one-year, $4.4 million deal, and the Pistons luring Glenn Robinson, a young wing player with room to improve, on a friendly two-year, $8.3 million deal. Let’s grade the moves.

(For constant updates on signings all over the league, check out The Crossover’s free agency live blog.)

Getty Images

Fred Van Vleet, Raptors

After going undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016, Van Vleet, 24, has become an increasingly essential piece for the Raptors off the bench, averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists as a Sixth Man finalist last season and playing a key role for Toronto in the playoffs. A source confirmed the terms of his two-year agreement. Retaining Van Vleet, who was a restricted free agent, was of utmost importance to the Raptors, and ultimately there was incentive on both sides to get the deal done. Van Vleet’s toughness and scoring pop will anchor what should remain one of the league’s better bench units, and as it stands the Raptors return all of their key pieces to contend in the Eastern Conference. He’ll be a free agent again at age 26 and could command a bigger payday in two years, when the salary cap is projected to rise to $116 million. The possibility of LeBron James heading west could create a clearer pathway for Toronto to reach the Finals, and while they’ll dip into the luxury tax to keep Van Vleet, they’re not expressly overpaying to do so. It’s a smart move for both sides.

Grade: A

Ed Davis, Nets

The Nets have used their cap space sensibly thus far, keeping shooter Joe Harris at a reasonable price and now bringing in Davis, one of the league’s best rebounders, to help fill rotation minutes in the short-term. Davis, 29, has averaged a double-double per-36 in three of his last four seasons and was a key part of a consistently pretty good Blazers team, anchoring bench lineups with his energy and consistency. Brooklyn lands him at a totally fair price while Davis commands nearly double the veteran’s minimum, and there’s no long-term commitment from either side if he decides to join a playoff team in a year’s time. The Nets are working back toward respectability and hoping to keep financial flexibility over the next two summers, given how attractive their New York market and high-quality facilities should in theory be for star free agents once the ship begins to move in the right direction. This won’t move the needle in any drastic way, but there’s very little risk with this investment as Brooklyn shores up its rotation.

Grade: A-

Glenn Robinson III, Pistons

Still just 24, Robinson was one of the more intriguing potential bargains among this group of free-agent wings. After starring at the University of Michigan, playing in familiar Detroit with a chance to win major minutes created an attractive situation for Robinson, who is finalizing a two-year deal with a team option that would include a small second-year raise, according to sources. After making 27 starts for the Pacers in 2016–17, Robinson was unable to find a foothold in Indiana’s rotation last season after an ankle injury limited him to just 23 games. He is a career 38% three-point shooter and should have a chance to be a key contributor for the Pistons, who return small forwards Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock under new head coach Dwane Casey. Robinson gains some financial security with the second year of the deal and can hit free agency again at age 26, while the Pistons get a potential starting-caliber wing on a team-friendly contract. This could be a win-win.

Grade: A-

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)