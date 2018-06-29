2018 NBA Free Agency: Live Blog

Free agency begins at midnight on July 1, and after months of rumors, it's finally time to start finding out where players are headed next. While deals can't officially be consummated until July 6, the madness has already gotten underway and will only ramp up on Saturday night.

Though the offseason will largely center on LeBron James' decision and a potential Kawhi Leonard trade, there's plenty to monitor around the rest of the league that could alter the landscape of the NBA. James and DeAndre Jordan opted out of their deals on Friday, making both players unrestricted free agents. Given the recent activity by the Clippers and Mavericks, Jordan could have a path made for Dallas, though he'll have other suitors. Most every team will try and court James, though reporting has suggested that the Lakers, Cavaliers, and 76ers are the most likely desintations.

Here is the latest news from around the league.

9:30 p.m.: Durant expected to stay in the Bay, at least for now

Kevin Durant is expected to re-sign with the Warriors just after midnight on July 1. The deal is expected to be for one year with a player option for a second, according to Marc Stein:

Durant is expected to be one of the first deals struck when the NBA's free-agent marketplace opens Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET. Warriors GM Bob Myers has said repeatedly since Golden State's second consecutive title that Durant will get "whatever he wants" contract-wise https://t.co/kf0iiQjTne — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

This will allow Durant to re-enter free agency as early as next summer.

June 30, 9 p.m.: The Stage Is Set

Before things kick off at midnight, a quick roundup of the rumblings around the league leading up to July 1:

• The NBA officially set the salary cap for 2019 at just under $101.9 million, with a tax line of $123.7 million, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

• LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and reportedly will not meet with the Cavaliers in person, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Cleveland will do everything it can to keep James around next year. LeBron's interest in returning, however, remains unclear.

• Paul George appears to be leaning toward a return to Oklahoma City, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. ESPN's Royce Young also reported that George will be in Oklahoma City for a party thrown by Russell Westbrook. George is not eligible for the Designated Player Extension, and his eight years of NBA service prevents him from earning the 10-year maximum salary. With a two-year deal (or one-year agreement with a player option), he could hit the market again in 2020 after his 10th season with a chance to earn a max contract.

Aside from James, George may be the best player on the market this summer, and a partnership between the two on the Lakers had been rumored for some time leading into free agency. That possibility seems less likely, though George could theoretically reverse course for Los Angeles should he so desire. Still, George's barber has hinted at a return to OKC. If that isn't binding, what is?