With the second week of free agency coming to a close, most of the big names are off the board.

Kawhi Leonard's future remains uncertain with the star reportedly wanting out of San Antonio. His destination along with the possible Carmelo Anthony trade remain the biggest stories of free agency.

News broke Friday that Jabari Parker could be headed home to Chicago in a deal with the Bulls.

LeBron James has signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have also agreed to deals with other respective teams.

• NBA Free Agency 2018: The Best Players Left in NBA Free Agency

Friday was the deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

10 a.m.

• The Lakers' Lonzo Ball is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his left knee on Tuesday, but he should be good to go by training camp. (Sam Amick, USA Today)

• Restricted free agent and Chicago native Jabari Parker and the Bulls are reportedly making progress on a deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Kawhi Leonard still wants to go to LA and isn't interested in being rented out for one season. (Cris Carter, First Things First)

• Guard Jimmy Butler declined a four year, $110 million extension with the Timberwolves. (Owner Glen Taylor)

• The Mavericks have rescinded the qualifying offer on guard Yogi Ferrell, making him an unrestricted free agent. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The Thunder have been working all week to secure a trade for Carmelo Anthony. It's now just a matter of when. A trade that could send Anthony to Chicago with Cristiano Feliciano to Oklahoma City is feasible. But the Rockets are the favored team for Anthony. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)