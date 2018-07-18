After spending the first nine years of his career with the Raptors, four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Spurs Wednesday in a deal involving Kawhi Leonard.

The deal was a bit of a shock to most people, and it appeared DeRozan was one of the people who was surprised by it. He went on Instagram after news of a potential deal first started being reported and left a message that appeared to be a shot at the Raptors.

"Be told one thing & the outcome another," DeRozan wrote. "Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand... Don't disturb..."

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports DeRozan met with Raptors official in Las Vegas during the Summer League and thought he would not be traded.

From ESPN.com:

Toronto and San Antonio have been talking about the trade for two weeks, and several incarnations of packages have been discussed, league sources said. Sources close to DeRozan told ESPN's Chris Haynes that DeRozan met with Toronto officials in Las Vegas during summer league and believed that he would not be traded.

David Aldridge reports DeRozan is "not backing off the claim he was lied to by Toronto" and is "extremely upset" by the move.

During his nine years in Toronto, DeRozan averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Last season, he averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 80 games and helped the Raptors post the best record in franchise history at 59-23.