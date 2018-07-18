Report: After Meeting With Raptors in Las Vegas, DeMar DeRozan Believed He Wouldn't Be Traded

DeMar DeRozan reportedly met with the Raptors during Summer League.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2018

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Raptors, four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Spurs Wednesday in a deal involving Kawhi Leonard.

The deal was a bit of a shock to most people, and it appeared DeRozan was one of the people who was surprised by it. He went on Instagram after news of a potential deal first started being reported and left a message that appeared to be a shot at the Raptors.

"Be told one thing & the outcome another," DeRozan wrote. "Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand... Don't disturb..."

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports DeRozan met with Raptors official in Las Vegas during the Summer League and thought he would not be traded.

From ESPN.com:

Toronto and San Antonio have been talking about the trade for two weeks, and several incarnations of packages have been discussed, league sources said. Sources close to DeRozan told ESPN's Chris Haynes that DeRozan met with Toronto officials in Las Vegas during summer league and believed that he would not be traded.

David Aldridge reports DeRozan is "not backing off the claim he was lied to by Toronto" and is "extremely upset" by the move.

During his nine years in Toronto, DeRozan averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Last season, he averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 80 games and helped the Raptors post the best record in franchise history at 59-23.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)