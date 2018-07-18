Gregg Popovich addressed the Kawhi Leonoard-DeMar DeRozan trade between his San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors when he met with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

The three-time NBA Coach of The Year said, "Kawhi conducted himself wonderfully while he was here" and that Leonard was "a hard worker all the time."

"We wish him well," Popovich said. "But it's time to move on."

You can watch more of his comments below:

Coach Popovich addresses the media after today's trade. pic.twitter.com/dzl6dlwUI8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 18, 2018

Popovich vocalized his satisfaction with the deal and said while "Kawhi is not going to stop being a great player," the Spurs are "thrilled" with the addition of DeRozan.

"I think this trade is going to work out great for both teams," he added.

He also downplayed the negative stories about Kawhi's unhappiness with the trade, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

Leonard is expected to participate in the Team USA minicamp next week in Las Vegas which is overseen by Popovich.