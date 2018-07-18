The Toronto Raptors appear to be the winners of Wednesday's trade with the Spurs involving Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, but according to multiple reports, Leonard has no enthusiasm to play in Toronto.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com first reported Leonard "has no desire to play" with the Raptors, and Sean Deveney of Sporting News later reported something similar. Deveney also reports there have been hints that Leonard is willing to sit out the entire season "if necessary."

From Sporting News:

And, league sources told Sporting News, Leonard has no interest in playing for the Raptors. There have been indications that he would sit out the entire season if necessary, and though that step would be drastic and unprecedented in today’s game, Toronto has forced the situation into uncharted territory by acquiring a player who has made it clear he does not want to be there.

Leonard only played in nine games last season due to a quad injury he was dealing with, however he was medically cleared to return in February, and instead sought a second opinion on the injury in New York.

Despite coming off a franchise-record 59-win season, the Raptors are in a peculiar place now that they have fired Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and traded away a four-time All-Star who spent the first nine years of his career in Toronto.

Leonard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, has only played in more than 70 games twice in his seven-year career. DeRozan on the other hand has played in at least 74 games every season besides the 66-game lockout-shortened season of 2011-12 (DeRozan played in 63 games) and 2014-15 (DeRozan played 60 games).