Report: Kawhi Leonard Not Interested in Playing for Raptors, Hints at Sitting Out Next Season

According to multiple reports, Kawhi Leonard does not want to play in Toronto.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2018

The Toronto Raptors appear to be the winners of Wednesday's trade with the Spurs involving Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, but according to multiple reports, Leonard has no enthusiasm to play in Toronto.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com first reported Leonard "has no desire to play" with the Raptors, and Sean Deveney of Sporting News later reported something similar. Deveney also reports there have been hints that Leonard is willing to sit out the entire season "if necessary."

From Sporting News:

And, league sources told Sporting News, Leonard has no interest in playing for the Raptors. There have been indications that he would sit out the entire season if necessary, and though that step would be drastic and unprecedented in today’s game, Toronto has forced the situation into uncharted territory by acquiring a player who has made it clear he does not want to be there.

Leonard only played in nine games last season due to a quad injury he was dealing with, however he was medically cleared to return in February, and instead sought a second opinion on the injury in New York.

Despite coming off a franchise-record 59-win season, the Raptors are in a peculiar place now that they have fired Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and traded away a four-time All-Star who spent the first nine years of his career in Toronto.

Leonard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, has only played in more than 70 games twice in his seven-year career. DeRozan on the other hand has played in at least 74 games every season besides the 66-game lockout-shortened season of 2011-12 (DeRozan played in 63 games) and 2014-15 (DeRozan played 60 games).

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)