After a frantic first few days to open NBA free agency, chatter has started to calm down a bit around the league.

Kawhi Leonard's next destination is set, with the former Spur heading to the Raptors. After being sent to the Hawks on Thursday, Carmelo Anthony will likely end up in Houston for the upcoming season.

Restricted free agents Marcus Smart and Clint Capela are two of the biggest impact players still available on the market and veterans Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford are just some of the many other players still waiting on deals.

With summer league in the books, prepare for a lull in competitive basketball but be ready for more rumors.

Check out all the latest news and rumors around the league below.

News and Rumors

• Free agent guard Shelvin Mack and the Grizzlies are in talks on a one-year deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Sixers are trading forward Richaun Holmes to the Suns for cash considerations, clearing the way for Philadelphia to sign Jonah Bolden to a four-year deal. (Jake Fischer, Sports Illustrated)

• Brooklyn acquired Jared Dudley and 2021 second-round pick in a trade with the Suns. Phoenix gets Darrell Arthur, who will be waived. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Carmelo Anthony has been telling people for more than a week that he expects to wind up with the Rockets. (David Aldridge, TNT)

• The Thunder are sending Carmelo Anthony to the Hawks, who will waive him to make him a free agent. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)