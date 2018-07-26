Watch: Bronny, North Coast Blue Chips Get Blowout Win, Then Have a Game Canceled

LeBron James Jr. and the North Coast Blue Chips never got to tip off thanks to a security concerns.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 26, 2018

LeBron James Jr. and the North Coast Blue Chips had an eventful Wednesday.

The 13-year-old son of the NBA's best player and his AAU team were scheduled to take part in a pair of games in Las Vegas.

The first contest was part of the Las Vegas Classic and it saw the Blue Chips pick up a commanding victory in the presence of LeBron James, Chris Paul and Tryonn Lue. There was a ton of stifling defense that created plenty of turnovers and even more fast breaks for Bronny and the squad as they picked up an impressive 66-18 win.

(You can see an extend highlight of this game below courtesy of Overtime.)

The Blue Chips were supposed to take part in another game on Wednesday that was part of the MADE Hoops Summer Showcase and was scheduled to be a matchup against the Chicago-based team Meanstreats.

According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, about 150 people, including the elder James, were in attendance at Liberty High School to see the game. The game was supposed to take place in an auxiliary gym at 9:30 p.m. local time, but it never got started.

Because the gym was so crowded, some parents of players on Meanstreets were unable to get inside to see the contest, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. A parent who was already inside the gym tried to explain the scenario, but from there, security got involved, and it led to a confrontation that shut down the game. Both teams had cleared the floor about 20 minutes before tip-off and event organizers then spent about 30 minutes refunding the $15 admission to patrons who did not get to see the game.

Bronny and his team recently visited Duke.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)