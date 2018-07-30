In April, the father-son duo of Jerry and Bryan Colangelo stood near the peak of the NBA, serving as the front-office face of the 76ers as Philadelphia entered its first playoff series since embarking on The Process. Fast forward three months and now neither's future is slated to be Philadelphia by the end of 2018.

After serving as the president of basketball operations for two years with the 76ers, Bryan agreed to part ways with the organization in June following revelations that his wife Barbara had run fake Twitter accounts, criticizing various Philadelphia players and revealing team information in online spats with fans.

Now, the elder Colangelo reportedly plans to be out of Philadelphia by the end of 2018, according to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps. Per Bontemps' report, Jerry (who works as a special adviser to the 76ers) will leave his post "at the end of the year," when his contract with the team is completed.

In addition to his current role with the Sixers, Jerry is the director of USA Basketball.