Enes Kanter Learned English by Watching ‘Spongebob’ and ‘Jersey Shore’

Enes Kanter watched Jersey Shore to learn “the street language.”

By Dan Gartland
August 01, 2018

Overcoming the language barrier is one of the hardest things for an overseas athlete who comes to the United States. Adjusting to a new team in a new league is hard enough if you speak the language and an extra challenge if you’re forced to learn a second language at the same time. 

That’s the situation Knicks center Enes Kanter found himself in during his one year at Kentucky (where he was ruled ineligible to play by the NCAA). Naturally, he turned on the television to sharpen his language skills and found two shows helped him the most. 

“[Spongebob Squarepants] is my favorite,” Kanter said in an interview with D.J. Sixsmith of CBS Local. “That cartoon was actually where I got my English most. In college, I couldn’t play, I was just sitting down and watching two shows: Spongebob and Jersey Shore. Because you have to learn the street language, not the normal language.”

Kanter isn’t alone in learning English from TV. There are countless baseball players who credit their language skills to watching reruns of Friends. Maybe Kanter was in class when that was on. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)