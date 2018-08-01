Why All Students at LeBron James's New School Are Getting Free Bikes

James's family didn't have a car when he was growing up, so he rode his bike everywhere.

By Jenna West
August 01, 2018

LeBron James understands the freedom that a child can get from owning a bicycle.

After opening his I Promise School this week in Akron for at-risk children, James is making sure that the students have more than just school supplies. Each of the 240 students at the I Promise School will receive a Huffy bicycle and helmet.

Making bicycles available to children is also a large focus of the LeBron James Family Foundation's outreach program because James rode his bike so much as a child, according to Bicycling.

"LeBron’s bike gave him the mobility he needed to get to safe places after school like basketball courts and community centers,” Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation told Bicycling in an e-mail. “Those two wheels gave him access to opportunities and resources he couldn’t have gotten otherwise.”

"It’s important to LeBron that his students receive bikes because he knows how much he needed his when he was growing up. His family didn’t have a car, so if he wanted to get anywhere, he had to ride,” said Campbell. “It allowed him to stay safe and out of harm’s way. That’s what LeBron hopes his kids will get out of these bikes."

James also started the Wheels for Education program in 2011, where third graders in Akron public schools receive bikes and helmets.

Downtown Akron's Summitt Cycling Center and the Bike Kitchen also has an arrangement with the I Promise School for students to bring their bikes there to be fixed and maintained.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)