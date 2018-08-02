Donovan Mitchell Pays for Stranger’s iPhone Repair After He Couldn’t Afford It

Just another way Donovan Mitchell came through in the clutch. 

By Dan Gartland
August 02, 2018

Donovan Mitchell is already the most popular athlete in Utah, as much for his breakout rookie campaign as for his relationship with the community. Now Utahns have even more of a reason to love him. 

A Jazz fan shared a story Thursday morning about his brother, who needed to have his phone repaired but realized he didn’t have the money. Luckily for him, Mitchell happened to be there. 

“I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development,” Andrew Simeona wrote on Twitter. “At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he’d have to pay to have his iPhone repaired. He couldn’t afford it. Spida overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best.”

It seems like we’re hearing more and more stories of athletes doing good deeds for fans, and it never gets old. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)