Donovan Mitchell is already the most popular athlete in Utah, as much for his breakout rookie campaign as for his relationship with the community. Now Utahns have even more of a reason to love him.

A Jazz fan shared a story Thursday morning about his brother, who needed to have his phone repaired but realized he didn’t have the money. Luckily for him, Mitchell happened to be there.

“I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development,” Andrew Simeona wrote on Twitter. “At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he’d have to pay to have his iPhone repaired. He couldn’t afford it. Spida overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best.”

All love ✊🏽 glad I could help! https://t.co/DS0Rd6wcZi — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 2, 2018

It seems like we’re hearing more and more stories of athletes doing good deeds for fans, and it never gets old.