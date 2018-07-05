Quickly
You never know who’ll stop by your BBQ
Where’s the BBQ’s at Salt Lake??? Might just pull up 👀👀👀👀 HAPPY 4th 🙏🏾🇺🇸— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 4, 2018
There’s nothing worse than being stuck by yourself on a big holiday while everyone else is throwing parties. It can even happen to famous basketball players, like Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. When Mitchell was left without Fourth of July plans, he put out a call on Twitter.
From Polynesian meat spreads to 60-foot water slides, Mitchell received plenty of offers. But one in particular caught his eye.
@spidadmitchell come thru! Right by coach Snyder’s new house pic.twitter.com/86NWccxWQj— Michael Binford (@_BigCat2) July 4, 2018
👀— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 4, 2018
Sure enough, Mitchell came through—and played some pool basketball, of course.
This is my cousin with the Spida in Utah! Donovan Mitchell is true to his word! 🏀🕷❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/eqTuPwBwCd— Sam Winder (@samwinderart) July 5, 2018
Every Patriots fan just felt their heart in their throat
This man really is a living legend pic.twitter.com/glXI2UnFhW— Kelvin (@nivlekev) July 4, 2018
We’ve all seen Tom Brady run, so we know there’s no way in hell he’s getting away from a bear if it decides to chase him. Fortunately, the beast kept its distance again and Brady won’t see the Bears again until Week 7.
I honestly can’t believe how many hot dogs this guy ate
Sorry, Joey, there's a new fan favorite pic.twitter.com/vBvAnU54ii— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) July 4, 2018
Joey Chestnut set yet another world record for eating hot dogs—74 in just 10 minutes—but I want to talk about Rich “The Locust” LeFevre. When I saw LeFevre, 117 pounds of skin and bones and age 74, take the stage before the contest I thought there was no way he’d eat more than 10 or 12 hot dogs. I was very wrong. LeFevre finished in 11th place after scarfing down 28 hot dogs and buns.
Bits & Pieces
Mo Bamba was throwing down nasty alley-oops in eighth grade. ... ... Officials in Thailand are concocting a wild plan to extricate 13 members of a youth soccer team lost deep in a flooded cave. ... Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their third child yesterday, a boy named Canon W. Jack Curry.
I’m sorry you have to think about this now
every year when the nathan’s hot dog eating competition comes around I am inexorably forced to remember this quote from a former competitor pic.twitter.com/knOseKuyZY— KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) July 4, 2018
Not bad for a Canadian
who wore it better? 😂 #Happy4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/WbknASoPM6— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 4, 2018
Bravo
1:04 am, the Marlins just lost after 5 and a half hours and 16 innings and JT Realmuto is signing autographs here for the kids. He’s a real MVP. pic.twitter.com/feQVDCoJk4— Daniel Álvarez Montes (@DaniAlvarez_16) July 4, 2018
Still really cool, though
This is going around a lot today, so I'll note that this tweet is completely wrong. It is the entryway to a tile company showroom: https://t.co/W8Ptt0RBFC https://t.co/Zyh40NjYlc— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 4, 2018
Extremely relatable
me: interested in how the sun shines in our new apartment— Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) June 29, 2018
boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/lGBNgNEbpl
Can’t wait for him to form a superteam with Bronny James
D-Wade's son, Zaire, went up against NBA players in the Miami Pro League, and he showed out 👀 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/zVYoFO78kL— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2018
Now let’s see him try it from 15 feet
Never change, @SHAQ. pic.twitter.com/4JbxqxAe2X— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 4, 2018
An A+ blow-up
When someone brings veggie burgers to the 4th of July BBQ. pic.twitter.com/mDlpU5bblv— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 4, 2018
Carlos Gómez is one of many José Ureña HBP victims, but one of few who didn't get awarded first base. He felt some type of way about that... pic.twitter.com/6osRg451oh— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 4, 2018
What a slide!
.@javy23baez is the most entertaining player in baseball— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 4, 2018
and
it’s
not
even
close. pic.twitter.com/4TX69tUZ7l
The only NBA free agency recap you need
NBA Fans During Free Agency 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6PIefbw9uL— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 4, 2018
Learning to play like the best
A good song
