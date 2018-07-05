Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Donovan Mitchell Crashed a Fan’s Fourth of July Party

By Dan Gartland
July 05, 2018

You never know who’ll stop by your BBQ

There’s nothing worse than being stuck by yourself on a big holiday while everyone else is throwing parties. It can even happen to famous basketball players, like Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. When Mitchell was left without Fourth of July plans, he put out a call on Twitter.

From Polynesian meat spreads to 60-foot water slides, Mitchell received plenty of offers. But one in particular caught his eye.

Sure enough, Mitchell came through—and played some pool basketball, of course. 

Every Patriots fan just felt their heart in their throat

We’ve all seen Tom Brady run, so we know there’s no way in hell he’s getting away from a bear if it decides to chase him. Fortunately, the beast kept its distance again and Brady won’t see the Bears again until Week 7. 

I honestly can’t believe how many hot dogs this guy ate

Joey Chestnut set yet another world record for eating hot dogs—74 in just 10 minutes—but I want to talk about Rich “The Locust” LeFevre. When I saw LeFevre, 117 pounds of skin and bones and age 74, take the stage before the contest I thought there was no way he’d eat more than 10 or 12 hot dogs. I was very wrong. LeFevre finished in 11th place after scarfing down 28 hot dogs and buns

Bits & Pieces

Mo Bamba was throwing down nasty alley-oops in eighth grade. ...  ... Officials in Thailand are concocting a wild plan to extricate 13 members of a youth soccer team lost deep in a flooded cave. ... Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their third child yesterday, a boy named Canon W. Jack Curry.

I’m sorry you have to think about this now

Not bad for a Canadian

Bravo

Still really cool, though

Extremely relatable

Can’t wait for him to form a superteam with Bronny James

Now let’s see him try it from 15 feet

An A+ blow-up

What a slide!

The only NBA free agency recap you need

Learning to play like the best

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

