NBA Players, Others Respond to Donald Trump's Shot at LeBron James

Athletes and others responded to the president tweet about LeBron James. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2018

Late Friday night, President Donald Trump tweeted about LeBron James's interview with Don Lemon on CNN.

In the interview, James discusses his I Promise School, a public elementary school which he opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James also talked about social issues and Trump's comments about sports in the past.

In response, Trump tweeted "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Lemon responded Saturday morning by calling out the president's controversial immigration policies.

The tweet did not go over well in the sport world or beyond with many reacting on social media.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA athletes:

Others, including Ohio governor John Kasich have responded.

 

James has yet to make a comment on the matter. 

