Late Friday night, President Donald Trump tweeted about LeBron James's interview with Don Lemon on CNN.

In the interview, James discusses his I Promise School, a public elementary school which he opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James also talked about social issues and Trump's comments about sports in the past.

In response, Trump tweeted "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Lemon responded Saturday morning by calling out the president's controversial immigration policies.

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

The tweet did not go over well in the sport world or beyond with many reacting on social media.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA athletes:

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

I've been silent about ALL of the DUMB stuff this man has tweeted but THIS is attacking the NBA brotherhood and I'm not rollin'! What an embarrassment... https://t.co/zHjgokig8R — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) August 4, 2018

This is officially the most 2018 thing ever... https://t.co/e72YhlFsKF — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 4, 2018

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

Let me find out the president is clout chasing 🤔🤔🤔 — Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) August 4, 2018

Others, including Ohio governor John Kasich have responded.

Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids.



By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 4, 2018

Just gonna leave this video right here... https://t.co/8so0M0GXBY — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 4, 2018

LeBron is a smart dude (and one of the most thoughtful athletes we have) - this is a bullshit tweet and feels more than a little racist. You’re a constant embarrassment. https://t.co/QxYpuyHsuW — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 4, 2018

You don’t want that smoke https://t.co/GHcXLuw7kz — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 4, 2018

James has yet to make a comment on the matter.