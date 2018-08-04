LeBron James appeared on CNN Monday in an interview with Don Lemon to discuss his I Promise School, a public elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The sports world couldn't give James enough praise for the work that he did and the money that he donated to help his community with the school. The school even offers free bikes for all the students as well as tons of other helpful programs such as job assistance for parents and a food pantry for families.

In addition to talking about the school during his interview with Lemon, James also talked about broader social issues pertaining to the United States and spoke about Donald Trump and the comments that he's made about sports in the past.

James most notably referred to Trump as a "bum" in one of the most retweeted tweets of 2017 after Trump tweeted about Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors losing their invitation to visit the White House. James also said Trump "don't give a f---" about the people in a conversation with Kevin Durant and ESPN's Cari Champion.

That comment led to backlash from Fox News's Laura Ingraham, who told James to "shut up and dribble," to which James responded with a series of social media posts and by saying, "It lets me know that everything I've been saying is correct, for her to have that type of reaction." He added that he means "too much to society and too much to the youth" to stay silent on social issues.

On Friday, Trump tweeted about James's interview saying, "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

It is unclear, but it is possible Trump's final line is referring to Michael Jordan, who is commonly compared to James as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Trump's decision to spell "LeBron" incorrectly by not capitalizing the "B" is also unclear because it could have either been a mistake, he might not actually know the proper way to spell "LeBron" or it was an indirect attempt at disrespecting James.