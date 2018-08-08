Report: Jahlil Okafor To Sign With Pelicans

Jahlil Okafor gets chance to resurrect career, signs deal with the New Orleans Pelicans

By Scooby Axson
August 08, 2018

Free agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Okafor will receive a partial guarantee for this season, and a team option for 2019-20, according to the report.

Okafor played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets last season. He was acquired by Brooklyn in December.

He played 26 games with the Nets averaging 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The 22-year-old Okafor was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 draft and averaged 17.5 points and seven rebounds a game in his rookie campaign, making the first-team All-NBA Rookie team.

But that success quickly went out the window, as Joel Embiid took over as the top scoring option, and Okafor was regulated to a bench player during his last season with the Sixers.

