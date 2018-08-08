LeBron James will play his first meaningful game in the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Oct. 18, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer first reported the news.

Before his home debut, Los Angeles will hit the road to take on the Trail Blazers for its season opener.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT at 10:30 p.m. ET, and despite being played in Portland, there will likely be plenty of Lakers fans in the building.

The contest will feature two All-NBA first teamers in James and Damian Lillard.

Last season, the Trail Blazers finished third in the West with a 49-33 record, but they were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Pelicans. The Lakers went 35-47 last season with a young core that has mostly returned.

James will make his home debut in Staples Center on Saturday, Oct. 20 against the Rockets on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.