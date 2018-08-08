LeBron James's Lakers Debut Will Be Against the Trail Blazers

LeBron will make his regular season debut for the Lakers on the road.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 08, 2018

LeBron James will play his first meaningful game in the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Oct. 18, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer first reported the news.

Before his home debut, Los Angeles will hit the road to take on the Trail Blazers for its season opener.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT at 10:30 p.m. ET, and despite being played in Portland, there will likely be plenty of Lakers fans in the building.

The contest will feature two All-NBA first teamers in James and Damian Lillard.

Last season, the Trail Blazers finished third in the West with a 49-33 record, but they were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Pelicans. The Lakers went 35-47 last season with a young core that has mostly returned.

James will make his home debut in Staples Center on Saturday, Oct. 20 against the Rockets on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)