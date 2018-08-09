Carmelo Anthony Gets One Last Parting Gift From the Hawks

All Melo got from the Hawks was $25 million and this shirt. 

By Dan Gartland
August 09, 2018

The Hawks are giving Carmelo Anthony something to remember his Atlanta tenure by. 

The Thunder dumped Melo’s salary on the Hawks earlier this summer, though the Hawks had no intention of hanging onto him. He negotiated a buyout, accepting a payment of $25.5 million ($2.4 million less than his full salary) so that he could sign a veteran’s minimum deal (worth $2.4 million) with a contender. He’s expected to make things official with the Rockets in the coming days

All told, Melo only spent five days as a member of the Hawks, but he’ll always have something to remember that week. 

Will Carmelo and the Rockets Prove to Be a Doomed Marriage?

An underratedly interesting part of this is how the Hawks decided to give Melo his old No. 15, which he wore in Denver. That number was retired in New York and then taken by Kyle Singler in Oklahoma City. Clint Capela wears No. 15 for the Rockets, so Melo will likely be wearing No. 7 again when he signed with Houston. 

