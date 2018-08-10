Complete NBA 2018-19 Schedule Released for All 30 Teams

The NBA has released its full schedule for the 2018-19 season.

By Jenna West
August 10, 2018

The full NBA regular season schedule for the 2018-19 season was released Friday.

The season will open Tuesday, Oct. 16 with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics, before the Golden State Warriors raise their latest championship banner in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The national TV schedule for Opening Day, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day was released early this week.

Click here to see the full 2018-19 schedule.

Here are some key games to watch throughout the season:

All eyes will be on LeBron James as he starts the season on the road with his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers. James and the Lakers open the season visiting the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Oct. 18. Two nights later, James will make his home debut at Staples Center against the Houston Rockets.

One of the most anticipated games of the season will be James' return to Cleveland, when the Lakers visit the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Nov. 21

Just a few days before James returns to Cleveland, the Warriors and Rockets and will face off in Houston on Thursday, Nov. 15. for a rematch of the Western Conference Finals.

Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and the 76ers will face Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Dec. 27. Mitchell and Simmons were both top contenders last season for the prestigious award.

Kawhi Leonard will make his first appearance in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 17 after he asked to be traded from the Spurs earlier this year. Leonard and his new squad, the Toronto Raptors, will play the Spurs on Thursday, Jan. 3.

No teams will play four games in five nights for the second consecutive season. The league has also reduced the number of instances when teams play five games in seven days, dropping 42 percent from an average of 1.2 per team last season to 0.7 per team this season.

