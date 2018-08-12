Ex-Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy Says He Is 'Lost' About Coaching Future

Former Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy: 'I'm sort of as lost as I've ever been.'

By Scooby Axson
August 12, 2018

Former Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said he is feeling "lost" failing to get another coaching job after this past season.

Van Gundy told the Real Talk Basketball with Rex Walters podcast that he is interested in coaching again, but the opportunities have not been there.

"It's been like 11 weeks, 12 weeks, and there's still no plan," Van Gundy said. "I don't have any idea. I'm sort of as lost as I've been. Every other time, I've known or had a pretty good idea that I was still gonna try If I could get a job [for next season], I had planned to coach. Now, I really don't know. I'm really lost right now. I don't have an idea. My wife wants me to retire."

Van Gundy had a 39-43 record for Detroit in 2017–18, but agreed to part ways after the season. Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey was named his replacement.

"I want to do something, but if I'm not coaching, I don't want to work too hard," Van Gundy said. "If I'm going to be grinding, then I want to coach. If I'm not going to be coaching, I want to be semi-retired, at least. I really don't know."

Van Gundy, 58, has a career record of 523-384, and has also coached the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

