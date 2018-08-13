Rockets' Daryl Morey Welcomes Carmelo Anthony To Rockets, Tweets Highlight Reel

Carmelo Anthony will join the Rockets on a one-year, $2.4 million deal.

By Kaelen Jones
August 13, 2018

Carmelo Anthony is officially a Houston Rocket.

The 34-year-old forward agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The report was confirmed hours after, when Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted, "Welcome to the @HoustonRockets @carmeloanthony - easy to find highlights for him!"

At the end of the tweet, Morey included a YouTube video titled "Carmelo Anthony's Top 10 Plays of his Career" that was shared by the NBA's official account in February 2013.

Earlier Monday, Wojnarowski reported that Anthony, a 10-time All Star, will have a chance to compete for a starting spot during training camp, but whether he comes off the bench or not is dependant on what head coach Mike D'Antoni "decides is best for the team."

Last season, Anthony averaged career lows in points per game (16.2), field-goal percentage (40.4%) and free-throw percentage (76.7%) in 78 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He waived his no-trade clause and was traded to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason before agreeing to a buyout which allowed him to sign with Houston.

