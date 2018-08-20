James Harden looks to be enjoying the offseason following his MVP campaign, hosting the second annual JH-Town Weekend in Houston on August 17-19. Harden was joined by a cast of NBA players, rappers and entertainers over the weekend, benifitting the 3TheHardenWay foundation.

Check out the best moments from Harden's charity weekend below.

Celebrity Softball Game, August 18

Rapper Travis Scott stole the show at the University of Houston, blasting a dinger over the left-field fence. Harden's team suffered a defeat in the exhibition, setting the stage for a showdown on the hardwood on Sunday night.

Charity Basketball Game, August 19

The festivities headed to Texas Southern University for the weekend's main event, with Harden joined by former teammate Russell Westbrook. The starting five on each team was composed entirely of current or former NBA players.

Starting 5s at #JHTownWeekend:



Tyreke Evans, Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris, Bobby Brown, Demar DeRozan on Team Black.



James Harden, Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker, Josh Smith, Gerald Green for Team Red. pic.twitter.com/nYM2DfWc1A — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 19, 2018

Some non-hoopers joined the action as well, including Scott and Meek Mill. Scott's athletic prowess was on hand for the second-straight night, canning a triple over Mill.

Travis Scott with the 3 pointer on Meek Mill at James Harden's charity basketball game! 🏀🔥 @trvisXX @MeekMill #JHTownWeekend pic.twitter.com/hC6yeJ2ktM — FTP FLAME ☄️🌎 (@FTPflame) August 19, 2018

The contest stayed close throughout, coming down to a one-possession game inside the final minute. With the game on the line, Harden dished it to Rockets teammate Gerald Green, who knocked down a corner three to seal the win over Team DeRozan.

Down 2 with under 30 seconds left... Westbrook gets it to Harden, who finds Gerald Green in the corner for the game-winning 3. Team Harden beats Team DeRozan, 79-78.#Rockets #JHTownWeekend pic.twitter.com/GPv27sQ7nN — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 20, 2018

The 3TheHardenWay foundation aims to bridge "economic and educational gaps in the Houston Metropolitan Area by providing academic financial support to high achieving students." All proceeds from the JH-Town Weekend went to the charity.