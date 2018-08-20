Check Out the Best of James Harden's JH-Town Weekend

James Harden brought a crew of athletes and entertainers to Houston for his JH-Town weekend celebration. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2018

James Harden looks to be enjoying the offseason following his MVP campaign, hosting the second annual JH-Town Weekend in Houston on August 17-19. Harden was joined by a cast of NBA players, rappers and entertainers over the weekend, benifitting the 3TheHardenWay foundation.

Check out the best moments from Harden's charity weekend below. 

Celebrity Softball Game, August 18

Rapper Travis Scott stole the show at the University of Houston, blasting a dinger over the left-field fence. Harden's team suffered a defeat in the exhibition, setting the stage for a showdown on the hardwood on Sunday night.

Charity Basketball Game, August 19

The festivities headed to Texas Southern University for the weekend's main event, with Harden joined by former teammate Russell Westbrook. The starting five on each team was composed entirely of current or former NBA players. 

Some non-hoopers joined the action as well, including Scott and Meek Mill. Scott's athletic prowess was on hand for the second-straight night, canning a triple over Mill.

The contest stayed close throughout, coming down to a one-possession game inside the final minute. With the game on the line, Harden dished it to Rockets teammate Gerald Green, who knocked down a corner three to seal the win over Team DeRozan. 

The 3TheHardenWay foundation aims to bridge "economic and educational gaps in the Houston Metropolitan Area by providing academic financial support to high achieving students." All proceeds from the JH-Town Weekend went to the charity. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)