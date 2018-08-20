Dwight Howard has become a regular target when it comes to jokes about NBA players moving from team to team. Comedian John Oliver took the latest viral jab at the newly-minted Wizards center

In the latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver discussed trade war and tariffs that have impacted United States agriculture workers before he compared Howard to a poor trade acquirement.

"Our main story tonight concerns trade: the basic system of barter and exchange that you have to do really carefully, or you’ll end up with Dwight Howard," Oliver quipped.

"Seriously, parents. Talk to your children about trade. You don’t want [them] to go to school with a pizza Lunchables and coming home with a Dwight Howard. ... You think he’s going to add a three-point shot to his game now, kid? Grow up."

John Oliver had some jokes for Dwight Howard on #LastWeekTonight. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m4fLH1ZOtN — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) August 20, 2018

Last season with the Hornets, Howard averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds in 81 games. The Wizards will be the fourth team he's played on in the past four years and sixth different team that Howard will play for entering his 15th season. At his introductory press conference, he even poked at his experiences with other franchises.

The segment was not the first time in which Oliver has made an NBA-related joke. In June, while discussing guardianship, he joked about attending a Phoenix Suns game and watching center Dragan Bender. He has also used his show to discuss some of the serious elements of sports, including the local economic impact of NFL stadiums, amateurism in the NCAA, the New York Yankees' "elitist" ticket policy and how commissioner Roger Goodell addressed domestic abuse in September 2014.