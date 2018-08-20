Klay Thompson: “I Would Like To Be a Warrior For Life'

Klay Thompson says he wants to be ‘a Warrior for life’ but plans to test free agency

By Scooby Axson
August 20, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson says he wants to remain with the team for the rest of his career, but also wants to test the free agent market.

“I’ve said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life,” Thompson says to the East Bay Times. “Contract negotiations are way down the line. “But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career.”

His father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, echoed those sentiments.

“Oh yeah, you can mark it down. Klay’s going to retire in the Warriors’ uniform," Mychal Thompson said to the San Francisco Chronicle. He’s going to play at Chase Center and he’s not going to be at Chase Center as a visiting player, he’s going to be a Warrior for the next seven or eight years.”

Thompson, 28, will be entering the final season of a four–year, $69 million deal. He is set to make $19 million during the 2018–19 season.

Thompson will also qualify for a designated veteran player extension, better known as a "supermax" if he makes one of the three All-NBA teams next season.

To keep the core of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, the Warriors will have to be pay massive luxury taxes as each of those players either have max contracts or will be seeking one.

Mychal Thompson believes those players will be with the Warriors for a while.

"He’s got such a good thing here. The Warriors have such a special thing here,” Mychal Thompson said. “For the next six or seven years, they’re going to be championship material, they’re not going to break that up."

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)