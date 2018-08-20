Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson says he wants to remain with the team for the rest of his career, but also wants to test the free agent market.

“I’ve said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life,” Thompson says to the East Bay Times. “Contract negotiations are way down the line. “But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career.”

His father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, echoed those sentiments.

“Oh yeah, you can mark it down. Klay’s going to retire in the Warriors’ uniform," Mychal Thompson said to the San Francisco Chronicle. He’s going to play at Chase Center and he’s not going to be at Chase Center as a visiting player, he’s going to be a Warrior for the next seven or eight years.”

Thompson, 28, will be entering the final season of a four–year, $69 million deal. He is set to make $19 million during the 2018–19 season.

Thompson will also qualify for a designated veteran player extension, better known as a "supermax" if he makes one of the three All-NBA teams next season.

To keep the core of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, the Warriors will have to be pay massive luxury taxes as each of those players either have max contracts or will be seeking one.

Mychal Thompson believes those players will be with the Warriors for a while.

"He’s got such a good thing here. The Warriors have such a special thing here,” Mychal Thompson said. “For the next six or seven years, they’re going to be championship material, they’re not going to break that up."