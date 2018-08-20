Lance Stephenson took us inside his famous 2014 ear-blowing moment with LeBron James, detailing his thought process in a video on The Score released on Monday afternoon.

"I was really trying to get [James] mad," Stephenson said in the clip. "Really trying to win the game, trying to get him unfocused. I would try anything."

Watch Stephenson's full comments below.

James got the last laugh on Stephenson by defeating Indiana in six games en route to a fourth-straight Finals. The two are now teammates after they signed with the Lakers in the offseason.