Spurs guard Manu Ginobili has yet to commit to playing in 2018-19 and is "seriously considering retirement" according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski's report, the 16-year veteran will meet with head coach Gregg Popovich later this week. The two-time All-Star has been working out at the Spurs' facility in the offseason but has yet to announce he will be coming back for a 17th season.

A four-time champion, Ginobili has one year and $2.5 million on his contract. He is the last Spur remaining from San Antonio's 2000's core of Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Duncan is in retirement and Parker is now a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Ginobili is one of the most decorated foreign players in NBA history. The Argentinian established himself as the league's preeminent sixth man for much of his career, ranking in the top five in Spurs' history in points, assists and steals. He averaged 9.8 points per game in 2017-18.