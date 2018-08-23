LaVar Ball, Sons and Big Baller Brand Put on Blast by Lithuanian Coach

The Ball's Lithuanian coach explains the family's abrupt departure from the team.

By Emily Caron
August 23, 2018

Lithuanian basketball club BC Prienai, formerly known as BC Vytautas, put the Ball family on blast on Thursday in a press release titled, "BC Prienai-Skycop: Big Baller Brand tried to destroy the club."

LaVar Ball and his sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, as well as Big Baller Brand, were affiliated with the team during the 2017-18 season. Now, the team is speaking out on what prompted the family's abrupt departure from the team after four months with the club. 

"The club and its goals was merely a joke to the BBB, who were there only to breathe life into their dying TV show," the team wrote in the release. "The first and most crucial mistake we made was allowing them, especially LaVar, think that they are in charge of the club -- its decisions, its plans and even the game. His boys where no where near the level of the LKL, let alone NBA, which the league obviously understands, seeing the draft outcome."

NBA
LiAngelo Ball Will Join His Brother and Play for Los Angeles ... Ballers of JBA League

The team went on to accuse the Balls of "destroying the club" by refusing to pay prize money to the Big Baller Brand tournament winners. Head coach Virginijus Seskus stated that partnering with the Big Baller Brand was a "short-term move" to fix the club's financial crisis. He also said "it did the job -- the club survived and that is the most important fact," despite the difficulties it caused throughout the season. 

Seskus added that partnering with the company was a "courageous leap of faith" in a time of turmoil. He called out the Ball brothers for leaving the club without any prior notice and taking the financial support of BBB with them.

The club added that "this scandalous move and the way the Ball brothers & LaVar were behaving in and outside the court has resulted in the team finishing dead-last in the LKL (Lithuanian basketball leauge) and without any budget for the upcoming season."

