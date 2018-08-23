Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George said that the Los Angeles Lakers were upset that he didn't meet with the team during the free agent period.

Before George decided to re-sign with the Thunder after being traded there from the Indiana Pacers in July 2017, it was thought that George preferred to play with the Lakers.

George had reportedly told the Pacers that he planned on playing for the Lakers, which facilitated the trade to Oklahoma City.

"L.A. was pissed at me," George said on the Short Story Long podcast. "I didn't give Magic (Johnson) a meeting, which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give it another shot. I didn't want to prolong it and waste people's time."

George, who averaged 21.9 points and 5.7 rebounds last season, ended up signing a four-year, $137 million deal with Oklahoma City.

"Coming down to free agency, I didn't want to waste any time," George said. "I wanted to give it another shot. I gave them one year. We played well against the best teams. I wanted to give it a real shot."