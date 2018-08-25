Former Warriors guard Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood, California, on Friday night, according to online court records.

TMZ, who first broke the story, reported that Young was arrested after an incident during a traffic stop. According to TMZ, Young refused to cooperate with police and was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge.

According to Los Angeles Sherriff Department records, Young was arrested just before midnight Friday and was released on $10,000 bail later Saturday morning. His next court date is Sept. 19.

The 33-year-old Young is a free agent. He averaged 7.3 points in 80 games for the Warriors last season, winning his first NBA championship.